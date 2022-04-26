Assam: CM’s Covid-19 Widows’ Support Scheme Closed

The Assam government has decided to close the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Widows’ Support Scheme.

The decision has been taken in view of the gradual decline of Covid-19 cases in the country in general and in the state in particular.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had launched the 'Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Widows Support Scheme in 2021 to provide Rs 2.5 lakh to each widow who lost their husband due to the pandemic.

It may be mentioned that the application form in the portal https://cmcovidsupport.assam.gov.in has been closed from April 25.

As per the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, the state has 3 active Covid-19 on cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.52 percent.

