Assam CM Felicitates Newly Elected Councilors of GMC

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the newly elected councilors of the BJP and its ally AGP at a programme held at ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people of Guwahati and called upon councilors to remain committed to poll promises and work for the development of their respective wards. Sarma asked the new councilors to prepare their plans and estimates within three months so that their proposed work can be started once the monsoon is over.

He also called upon the councilors to inculcate a spirit of ‘Team Guwahati’ to work for the development of the city. He also asked the councilors to maintain good relations with the MPs and MLAs and work tirelessly for the city dwellers. He also asked them to open office in their respective wards so that they remain accessible to the people who need them.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Sarma said, “I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for ensuring victory of our party members and our ally AGP in the recently concluded Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls. With this massive mandate people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

