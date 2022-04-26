Assam CM Felicitates Newly Elected Councilors of GMC

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the newly elected councilors of the BJP and its ally AGP at a programme held at ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people of Guwahati and called upon councilors to remain committed to poll promises and work for the development of their respective wards. Sarma asked the new councilors to prepare their plans and estimates within three months so that their proposed work can be started once the monsoon is over.
He also called upon the councilors to inculcate a spirit of ‘Team Guwahati’ to work for the development of the city. He also asked the councilors to maintain good relations with the MPs and MLAs and work tirelessly for the city dwellers. He also asked them to open office in their respective wards so that they remain accessible to the people who need them.
Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Sarma said, “I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for ensuring victory of our party members and our ally AGP in the recently concluded Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls. With this massive mandate people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.
He also said, “My heartiest congratulations to the newly elected councilors of Guwahati Municipal Corporation. Your emphatic win in this election is the testimony of our party's pro people policies being unleashed under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other stalwarts. I feel happy to felicitate you all today. I am sure together we can empower our city dwellers and serve them to bring about all round development of Guwahati”.
The Chief Minister further said that the victory in GMC election proved that all sections of the people of the city reposed their faith on the BJP. He also said that this victory added more responsibility to the party to work harder than ever before and fulfill all the promises like repairing and building roads for which Government will release Rs 600 crore.
Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, National General Secretary Dilip Saikia, General Secretary Organization Phanindra Nath Sarma, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, MPs and MLAs were also present at the occasion.
