Assam CM's Facebook Page Targeted in Hacking Attempt

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform ‘X’ to announce that his Facebook page faced a hacking attempt on Tuesday evening.
He revealed that unknown hackers had targeted his account, and initial investigations indicated a potential connection to Pakistan.
CM Sarma stated, "Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators.”
More information is awaited.