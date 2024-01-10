One Held With 1630 kg of Cannabis In Tripura

Tripura Police on Tuesday conducted an operation against narcotics, resulting in the confiscation of 1630 kg of dry cannabis with an estimated value of approximately Rs 1.6 crore.
The operation took place in the Bet Bagan area, near National Highway number 8 connecting Assam and Agartala, as per police reports.
The operation was prompted by intelligence indicating that a 14-wheeler truck laden with cannabis was departing from Agartala. A collaborative effort involving members from the Tripura Police, CRPF Battalion 140, 28 Battalion Assam Rifles, and the 3rd Battalion TSR, along with an Executive Magistrate, was assembled to intercept the truck, as stated by the police.
To combat illegal smuggling, the team established a checkpoint, leading to the discovery of dry cannabis concealed within rubber bundles upon inspecting the truck, the police added. Avinash Rai, the Superintendent of Police in Dhalai, reported the recovery of 1630 kg of cannabis, valued at around Rs 1.63 lakh.
In a broader context, the Dhalai SP highlighted previous successes under the 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' Campaign, citing the seizure of approximately Rs 36 crore worth of illegal drugs in the previous year, with similar hauls worth Rs 17 crore in 2022 and Rs 3 crore in 2021.