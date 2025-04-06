Assam: CM’s Honour to Fugitive Raises Questions, Sparks Row in Morigaon

A major controversy has erupted in Morigaon after Habibur Rahman Siddiquee, a man accused of assaulting police personnel and declared absconding since 2015, was recently felicitated with the Chief Minister’s honour for his role as a social worker.

CM’s Honour to Fugitive Raises Questions

The case dates back to 2015 when Rustam Ali, a Bangladeshi national residing in Milanpur, Morigaon, was being pursued by the police. As law enforcement officers approached, Ali’s family, along with local residents, attacked the police in an attempt to prevent his arrest.

During the incident, Sub-Inspector Prasad Ali of Morigaon Police Station’s Border Branch was assaulted, leading to the registration of Case No. 228/2015. Following the attack, the police declared the prime accused, Habibur Rahman Siddiquee, absconding.

Despite being a fugitive, Siddiquee has now been publicly recognized as a social worker and honoured with the Chief Minister’s recognition. His legal case remains active in court, raising serious questions about the vetting process for such honours.

Amid the growing controversy, Siddiquee himself acknowledged the felicitation in a Facebook post, writing:

"I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, for sending me a Fulam Gamosa and a congratulatory letter on the occasion of Assamese New Year – 1432 Bhaskarabda. May this Bohag inspire me to work more actively for the welfare of society. I extend my heartfelt congratulations, best wishes, and thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister.”

The development has triggered widespread outrage in Morigaon, with citizens questioning how an individual facing serious criminal charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, could receive such a prestigious recognition.