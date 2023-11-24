Convicted Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody from Jorhat Medical College Hospital
In a peculiar incident, a convicted rape accused escaped from Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) while being treated on Friday.
Earlier today, the jail authorities admitted him to JMCH in the wee hours of the morning for treatment.
The rape accused identified as Brindaban Bora was convicted by the court and was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.
As per the sources, the inmate escaped with the handcuff from the hospital in the afternoon hours.
In a similar kind of incident last year, a prisoner escaped the police custody in Assam’s Morigaon.
According to reports, the convict was taken to Morigaon Civil Hospital for a medical check-up. The inmate allegedly escaped from the hospital by smashing through the ceiling of his chamber in order to evade police custody.
Interestingly, in another sensational incident, an inmate of the District Jail in Assam’s Mangaldoi managed to escape police custody earlier this year in the month of September.
According to the information, the prisoner has been identified as Jiyarul Haque. He reportedly fled while he was being brought from the jail for medical treatment to the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital. He allegedly duped the officers on duty and fled from the hospital.