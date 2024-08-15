Assam CM's Independence Day Speech Highlights State's Development and Future Vision

The Chief Minister spoke of Assam's transformation, with a focus on maintaining the state's demographic balance and safeguarding the rights of its indigenous people. He expressed concerns over the changing population dynamics, noting that the Hindu population has declined to 57 percent, while the Muslim population has risen to 41 percent. He called for efforts to restore the traditional environment and urged the public to continue supporting Assam's Satra culture, which he described as the soul of the state.