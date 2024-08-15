Assam CM's Independence Day Speech Highlights State's Development and Future Vision

During his Independence Day address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's journey towards development, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and confidence in building a prosperous Assam without depending on the central government.
He underscored the state's efforts to tackle longstanding issues, such as floods, without external assistance, and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made during elections despite facing political and personal attacks.
The Chief Minister spoke of Assam's transformation, with a focus on maintaining the state's demographic balance and safeguarding the rights of its indigenous people. He expressed concerns over the changing population dynamics, noting that the Hindu population has declined to 57 percent, while the Muslim population has risen to 41 percent. He called for efforts to restore the traditional environment and urged the public to continue supporting Assam's Satra culture, which he described as the soul of the state.
Sarma also outlined several upcoming initiatives aimed at improving the state's infrastructure and governance. He announced the launch of Mission Basundhara 3.0 on October 2, aimed at reducing land-related disputes and ensuring that Guwahati's land remains in the hands of indigenous people.
CM Sarma informed that 74 new sub-divisions or districts will be established, and the 8th National Park in Assam will be designated as Chiknajhar in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD).
The Chief Minister also revealed plans for a State Domicile Policy, which will prioritize indigenous candidates in government jobs.
The Chief Minister stated that the Nijut Moina Scheme is set to debut by October 10, and additionally, the state government will provide family ID or ration cards to 20 lakh people across the state.
Addressing environmental concerns, CM Sarma pointed out the impact of hill mining in Meghalaya on Guwahati's water woes and the problem of artificial flooding caused by the dumping of plastic in drains. He urged citizens to raise awareness and take measures to reduce such practices, noting that 20 percent of artificial floods could be mitigated by avoiding the construction of houses on drains and preventing the disposal of plastic waste in them.
In conclusion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his dedication to the development and safety of Assam, vowing to protect the interests of its indigenous population and work towards a balanced and prosperous future for the state.