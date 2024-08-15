Sunita Kejriwal Disappointed Over Absence of Flag Hoisting at Delhi CM's Residence
On Independence Day 2024, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressed disappointment that the tricolour was not hoisted at the CM's residence. She stated, "The tricolour was not hoisted at the CM's residence today. Very sorry. This dictatorship can keep an elected chief minister in jail, but how will it stop patriotism in the heart..."
Earlier, the General Administration Department (GAD) announced that Kejriwal’s directive for AAP minister Atishi to hoist the national flag was "legally invalid and cannot be acted upon." This decision followed a communication from GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary, who stated that the chief minister's instructions were not permissible under prison rules.
The GAD clarified that any communication from Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody due to his involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam, was not valid for execution. “It is absolutely clear that the above communication does not qualify in the permissible communication which can be sent outside prison…Any communication, written or oral, in contravention of the rules quoted above, is not legally valid and therefore cannot be acted upon,” the letter read.
The GAD also noted that preparations for the Delhi government's Independence Day event were ongoing at the usual Chhatrasal Stadium venue. With Kejriwal unable to participate due to his incarceration, the department has sought further directives from higher authorities.
Last week, Kejriwal had instructed the Lieutenant Governor (LG) via letter to allow Atishi to hoist the flag. However, the LG's office indicated they had not received such a communication from the CM. Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to the LG was deemed "an abuse of privileges" under the Delhi Prison Rules and thus was not forwarded.