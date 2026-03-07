Assam CM’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra Draws Huge Public Response in Golaghat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today continued the sixth day of his ongoing Jana Ashirwad Yatra, travelling through several areas of Golaghat district as part of the outreach programme.

The day’s journey began from Sarupathar and moved through Golaghat town, where large numbers of people gathered along the roadside to welcome the Chief Minister and witness the procession.

Supporters were seen lining up across different points of the route, waving and greeting Sarma as the yatra passed through the town. According to organisers, people from various sections of society turned out to show their support.

Among those present were several visually impaired supporters who came to greet the Chief Minister and express their affection during the yatra.

After passing through Golaghat town, the yatra is scheduled to proceed towards Khumtai before concluding the day’s programme at Dergaon.

The yatra has been witnessing enthusiastic participation from locals since it began, with many residents coming out in large numbers to welcome the procession along its route.