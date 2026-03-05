Assam CM’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra Sees Huge Public Turnout in Dhemaji

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued the fourth day of his ongoing Jana Ashirwad Yatra Today, beginning his schedule from Dhemaji district amid enthusiastic public participation.

The outreach programme, which aims to strengthen the direct connection between the government and the people, saw massive crowds gathering along the roads as the Chief Minister’s convoy moved through various locations. From early morning, supporters, local residents and party workers lined both sides of the National Highway to greet him and offer their blessings.

The day’s journey began from Gogamukh, where Sarma received a vibrant and traditional welcome. The air resonated with the sound of drums, conch shells and cymbals, while cultural troupes representing different communities performed in his honour.

From Gogamukh, the Chief Minister formally commenced the day’s leg of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra. Travelling through Dhemaji, Sisibor and onward towards Jonai, Sarma interacted warmly with the people who had gathered in large numbers. He was seen waving to the crowds and exchanging greetings, as thousands turned up to show their support.

Many waited patiently for hours to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. Party workers also joined the public in extending their greetings.

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra is designed as a direct outreach initiative, allowing the Chief Minister to engage with citizens across Assam and understand their concerns firsthand.

The Chief Minister concluded the day’s yatra at Jonai, located at the far end of Dhemaji district.

