Assam CM's Motion Of Thanks In Assembly In Detail

"Soon there will be land reform in the state. People settled in Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) will get land pattas. We are also planning to break down pattas to groupings. Land survey will soon be held in all villages where it has not been done yet. In Laharighat, 22 land grabbers are occupying 2,000 bighas of land. All of this land will be freed from illegal occupants. In the name of giving an opportunity to work on these lands, many enter into marriages. The issue concerning land pattas to SCs, STs and OBCs will be resolved within a year. We don't want votes, that is why will stop this illegal occupation of land in one day. Landless Muslims will also receive up to six to seven bighas of land patta. Even after that, the government will have lots of land. Some land grabbers took people to Lumding in the name of working on ginger farms, and settled them there. This government has done what the Congress could not do," added Himanta Biswa Sarma.