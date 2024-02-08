Bill To Merge SEBA, AHSEC Tabled In Assam Assembly, Ranoj Pegu Says...

Turning his attention back to the merging of the two boards, Ranoj Pegu said, "We are amalgamating both boards to form the Board of School Education. This is being done as per the National Education Policy, according to which a new system of e-Vidyalaya Shiksha which will incorporate Class 1 up to Class 12. Accordingly, school education will be folded and the final exam will conducted at the end of Class 12. All of it will be overseen by a single board."