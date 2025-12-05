Assam CM Honours Blind T20 World Champion Simu Das with ₹10 Lakh Aid

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office has announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for Simu Das, a world-cup-winning cricketer from Nagaon district. Das was a member of the historic Indian team that clinched the first-ever Blind T20 World Cup, marking a significant milestone in the country’s sporting history.

Recognising his exceptional achievement and determination, the state government extended the financial support as a mark of honour and encouragement. Simu Das’s success has brought pride not only to Assam but to the entire nation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also lauded Chimu Das for his inspiring journey and outstanding contribution to Indian para-cricket, highlighting his achievement at the national level.

She was part of the Indian squad that clinched victory in the inaugural Women’s Blind T20 World Cup 2025, held in Sri Lanka.

In an exclusive interview with Pranjal Pratim Das of Pratidin Time’s New Delhi bureau, Simu Das opened up about her journey from Assam and Rajasthan to representing India at the international level.

She shared candidly about the struggles she faced: "When one has no one of their own, they have to make everyone theirs. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey.

"Initially, I faced difficulties communicating in Hindi after coming to Delhi, but with determination and self-belief, success is achievable.” she said.

Simu Das’s dedication and perseverance have not only brought pride to her home state of Assam but also inspired many aspiring athletes across the country.

Adding to her accolades, Simu Das was felicitated by Shri Annapurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development, following India’s triumph in the SBI 1st Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2025.

