Misa Polo Club Wins BORBHAG Cup 2025; Over 100 Golfers Compete in NE's Premier Inter-Club Tourney

The fourth edition of the prestigious BORBHAG Cup concluded on Sunday at the scenic Misa Polo Club, Kellyden, with the host club lifting the coveted Inter-Club trophy for 2025. The annual tournament, rapidly emerging as one of Northeast India’s most vibrant golfing events, saw a record 101 golfers representing 20 clubs across six states, along with a participant from Bhutan.

Nine professional golfers also competed this year, adding further depth and competitiveness to the field.

Misa Polo Club Claims the Title

With a total score of 409, Misa Polo Club emerged as the champion team. The winning squad comprised:

• Jakir Hussain – 72

• Nikhil Chaudhary – 77

• Bhaku Kumar – 84

• Akram Ahmed – 89

GTA Solmara finished as runners-up with a score of 419, represented by Harpreet, Lt. Col. Taman Parmar, Chandan Singh, Dhiren Kalandi, and Gopal Kalandi.

Winners Across Categories

A range of skill-based and category awards highlighted individual brilliance throughout the tournament:

• Closest to the Pin: Maj. Gen. Sanjay Sajjanhar (Retd.)

• Straightest Drive: Mrs. Bobby Saikia

• Longest Drive: Mr. Johnwell Momin (291 yards)

Ladies Category:

• Winner (Gross): Mrs. Khanshree Bhrama

• Runner-up (Gross): Mrs. Bobby Saikia

Stableford Winners:

• 18–24: Lt. Col. Priyam Jena (Winner), Mr. Dipanshu Talukdar (Runner-up)

• 10–17: Maj. Gen. Sanjay Sajjanhar (Retd.) (Winner), Lt. Col. Taman Parmar (Runner-up)

• 0–9: Mr. Aditya Bordoloi (Winner), Mr. Sanjiv Jaiswal (Runner-up)

• Best Net (0–30): Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS (Retd.)

• Best Gross (0–30): Winner – Mr. Jakir Hussain; Runner-up – Mr. Nikhil Chaudhary

Pro Category:

• Winner: Deben Bhumji

• Runner-up: Johnwell Momin

A Growing Platform for Northeast Golf

Instituted in 2021, the BORBHAG Cup aims to highlight Northeast India’s untapped potential in golf, especially its synergy with tourism and industrial development. The region already hosts several well-maintained courses, and the tournament seeks to bring national visibility and greater collaboration to these spaces.

Now in its fourth edition, the BORBHAG Cup continues to grow in scale and participation, drawing clubs from across India and showcasing the Northeast as a promising golfing destination.

