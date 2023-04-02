Assam CM's Security Tightened After Threat from Pro-Khalistani Group

The Assam Police has stepped up security arrangements after state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received death threats from a pro-Khalistani outfit on Sunday.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has issued instructions to all SPs regarding the emerging threat. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s security cover has also been heightened post the death threat.

Meanwhile, GP Singh informed that the issue has been taken very seriously by the Assam Police and all central agencies have been sensitized regarding the threat.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “Reference audio clip threatening Hon CM Assam by a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikh for Justice - 1. A case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam. 2. The security component of Hon CM has been adequately sensitised to the emerging threat. 3. In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police. 4. The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue.”