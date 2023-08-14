Assam: CM's Special Service, Excellent Service Award Winners Named For I-Day

As many as 17 Assam Police officials have been selected to receive the Chief Minister’s Special Service Award on the 77th Independence Day.
The winners of the Special Service Award are as follows:
SI (UB) Dwijen Bora will receive the award posthumously.
Tinsukia IGP Jitmal Doley
DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta
Kokrajhar SP Pushparaj Singh
Tinsukia SP Gaurav Abhijit Dileep
Cachar SP Numal Mahatta
ASP (HQ) Kamrup Kalyan Kumar Pathak
ASP(Security) Karbi Anglong Jon Das
ASP (HQ) Kokrajhar Nabanita Sharma
ASP (HQ) Tinsukia, Bibhas Das
Inspector (UB) Kokrajhar, Manoj Narzary
Inspector (UB) Kokrajhar, Nabajit Das Baghri
UBC/14 Kokrajhar Biju Kumar Nath
ABC/522 Kokrajhar Bapan Roy
ABC/414 Tinsukia Safiq Ahmed
FM/768 Emergency Services, Panbazar, Guwahati, Bonjit Dutta
ER/77 Emergency Services, Barpeta, Jehirul Islam
In addition to that, the state government will also felicitate another 19 officials with the Excellent Service Award. The winners are:
ADGP (CID) AYV Krishna
Spl DIG Dergaon PTC, Brig (Retd) Charandweep Singh
Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das
Sivasagar SP Subhrajyoti Bora
SP (CID) Rosy Rani Sharma
ASP (Crime) Cachar, Kalyan Kumar Das
ASP Hojai, Rupam Bordoloi
ASP (Crime) Morigaon, Samiron Baishya
ASP Guwahati, Rumir Timungpi
ASP Karimganj, Pratap Das
DSP Corruption and Crime Branch, Badrul Islam
DSP Corruption and Crime, Rafiqul Hassan Choudhury
Inspector, Corruption and Crime, Manoj Kumar Das
WSI (UB) Police Commissionerate, M Thadoi Sinha
WSI (UB) Karimganj, Marsilla D Sangma
SI Kokrajhar, Shivaprasad Kalita
SI, SB Kahlipara, Moni Kalita
Havildar, SB Kahilipara Ashwini Baishya
ABC, 8th APBN, Abhayapuri, Sanjiv Kumar Nath