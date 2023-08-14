Assam

Assam: CM's Special Service, Excellent Service Award Winners Named For I-Day

In addition to that, the state government will also felicitate another 19 officials with the Excellent Service Award.
As many as 17 Assam Police officials have been selected to receive the Chief Minister’s Special Service Award on the 77th Independence Day.

The winners of the Special Service Award are as follows:

  • SI (UB) Dwijen Bora will receive the award posthumously.

  • Tinsukia IGP Jitmal Doley

  • DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta

  • Kokrajhar SP Pushparaj Singh

  • Tinsukia SP Gaurav Abhijit Dileep

  • Cachar SP Numal Mahatta

  • ASP (HQ) Kamrup Kalyan Kumar Pathak

  • ASP(Security) Karbi Anglong Jon Das

  • ASP (HQ) Kokrajhar Nabanita Sharma

  • ASP (HQ) Tinsukia, Bibhas Das

  • Inspector (UB) Kokrajhar, Manoj Narzary

  • Inspector (UB) Kokrajhar, Nabajit Das Baghri

  • UBC/14 Kokrajhar Biju Kumar Nath

  • ABC/522 Kokrajhar Bapan Roy

  • ABC/414 Tinsukia Safiq Ahmed

  • FM/768 Emergency Services, Panbazar, Guwahati, Bonjit Dutta

  • ER/77 Emergency Services, Barpeta, Jehirul Islam

In addition to that, the state government will also felicitate another 19 officials with the Excellent Service Award. The winners are:

  • ADGP (CID) AYV Krishna

  • Spl DIG Dergaon PTC, Brig (Retd) Charandweep Singh

  • Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das

  • Sivasagar SP Subhrajyoti Bora

  • SP (CID) Rosy Rani Sharma

  • ASP (Crime) Cachar, Kalyan Kumar Das

  • ASP Hojai, Rupam Bordoloi

  • ASP (Crime) Morigaon, Samiron Baishya

  • ASP Guwahati, Rumir Timungpi

  • ASP Karimganj, Pratap Das

  • DSP Corruption and Crime Branch, Badrul Islam

  • DSP Corruption and Crime, Rafiqul Hassan Choudhury

  • Inspector, Corruption and Crime, Manoj Kumar Das

  • WSI (UB) Police Commissionerate, M Thadoi Sinha

  • WSI (UB) Karimganj, Marsilla D Sangma

  • SI Kokrajhar, Shivaprasad Kalita

  • SI, SB Kahlipara, Moni Kalita

  • Havildar, SB Kahilipara Ashwini Baishya

  • ABC, 8th APBN, Abhayapuri, Sanjiv Kumar Nath

