Assam: CM's Special Vigilance Cell Raids Residence of College Principal in Dhubri

As per reports, a team of officials of the CM's SVC reached the residence of the college principal named Shahadot Ali at around 11 am today.
The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) raided the residence of the Principal of Hamidabad College, Satsia, in Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday, reports said.

As per reports, a team of officials of the CM's SVC reached the residence of the college principal named Shahadot Ali at around 11 am today. The officials continued the extensive raid till 1:30 pm, sources said.

Reportedly, various objectionable documents of the Hamidabad College were seized after the hours-long raid.

However, the reason for which the raid was conducted at the principal Shahadot Ali's residence is still not ascertained.

