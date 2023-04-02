Assam: Coal Thieves Implicated in Pranjal Moran's Disappearance

In a major breakthrough in the case of Pranjal Moran's disappearance, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The accused were identified as Roop Chai and Babu Paharia, who were allegedly involved in the burial of Pranjal's body.

According to sources, the two were arrested from Tirap Colliery in Ledo, where they worked as coal thieves. The arrests were made following a raid carried out by the police on the direction of the Director General of Police (DGP). It is believed that the accused played a crucial role in the crime and were responsible for disposing of Pranjal's body.

During the course of the investigation, it was alleged that Pranjal's corpse was missing two fingers, which were reportedly cut off at the funeral pyre. The allegations have raised concerns about the brutal nature of the crime and have left many in shock and disbelief.

Earlier, 13 other illegal coal thieves were arrested in the case, which has highlighted the rampant illegal coal mining and theft in the region. The case has also drawn attention to the challenges faced by the authorities in cracking down on such activities and ensuring the safety and security of local residents.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their search for two main suspects in the case, including B Ganesh, who is believed to be one of the masterminds behind the crime. The authorities have urged anyone with information on the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The arrests of Roop Chai and Babu Paharia are a significant development in the case, and the authorities are expected to step up their efforts to bring all those responsible to justice. The incident has raised questions about the state of law and order in the region, and the authorities will need to take decisive action to restore the public's faith in their ability to maintain peace and security.