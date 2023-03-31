DGP GP Singh Orders Probe into Pranjal Moran's ‘Disappearance’ Case

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Friday ordered a probe into the alleged “disappearance” of one Pranjal Moran at a coal mining site in Ledo, since January 12 this year.

The DGP has directed the Inspector General of Police, Tinsukia, Jitmol Doley to oversee the investigation and submit a report within next 15 days.

Interestingly, the development happened after Pranjal Moran's wife namely Urvashi Moran went to the DGP office with her 3-year-old child in Guwahati to request Assam Police for a proper investigation to find her missing husband.

It is noteworthy to mention that Pranjal Moran, a resident of Hokani village in Assam’s Tinsukia district reportedly left home on January 6 to work on a coal mining project in Ledo.

A few days after, wife of Pranjal was informed about his missing report. Following this, she lodged a missing complaint with the Ledo police.

However, due to the alleged lackadaisical attitude of Ledo police, the investigation was not going in the right direction.

Later, the distress woman staged a protest at Chachal in Guwahati, but that too didn’t yield the desired result, thus, having no other choice, the woman decided to visit the Assam DGP GP Singh seeking justice.

It also learnt that earlier the woman was also offered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for her loss by the district administration of Tinsukia; however, she denied accepting the compensation.