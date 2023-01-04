Assam: College Student Goes Missing in Silchar

A college student has reportedly gone missing in Assam’s Silchar for the past 15 days.

The student has been identified as Suraj Bhor. He was a first semester student at the Radhamadhab College in Silchar.

According to reports, Suraj went missing after he left his house for tuition.

The family members of Suraj have lodged a missing report at the police station. Police have launched search operations to trace the missing boy.

Reportedly, the boy’s mobile phone was recovered by the police from the Digaru Railway Station in Guwahati.