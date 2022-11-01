Assam

Assam: College Student Stabs Peers Inside Campus In Golaghat

According to reports, the incident took place at Golaghat Commerce College as classes were going on.
A student stabbed two others inside campus of Golaghat Commerce College
A student stabbed two others inside campus of Golaghat Commerce College
Pratidin Time

In a shocking incident, two college students were injured after being stabbed by another student inside the campus in Assam’s Golaghat on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Golaghat Commerce College as classes were going on. One of the students reportedly attacked two other with a knife and injured them inside the campus.

Those injured in the stabbing incident were identified as Javed Ali and Jaffar Ali. Meanwhile, the assailant was identified as Abdul Rahman.

Following the incident, both the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

Also Read
Nipon Goswami's 'Shraddh' To Be Held At Sukreswar Temple
Assam
Golaghat Commerce College
Student Stabs Peers

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com