Nipon Goswami's 'Shraddh' To Be Held At Sukreswar Temple

The 'Shraddh' rituals of late actor Nipon Goswami, who passed away on October 27, will be held at Sukreswar Temple in Guwahati, informed his daughter-in-law Kinkini on Tuesday.

The veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami had passed away following a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Nemcare Hospital.

Speaking about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kinkini said, “I thank the CM for coming after father’s death. He remembered the time he had shared the screen with father in a film.”

“Six days have passed since his death and they have been really tough. The coming days will be even tougher without him there to guide us,” she added.

It may be noted that the renowned actor and theatre artist passed away at the age of 80. Following his demise, tributes have flew in from all corners of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise via Twitter.

PM Modi wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami, who made a pioneering contribution to the Assamese film industry.”