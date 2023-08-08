Assam: College Students Deny Entry to Salwar-Wearing Lecturers in Bajali

Male teachers should attend their duties in appropriate Formal Attire only (Formal Shirt-Pant and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans etc.)

Both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent cloths in sober colours, which should not look flashy. Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided. The above order shall be complied scrupulously by all concerned and any deviation from this may invite disciplinary action as per rules.