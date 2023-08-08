Assam: College Students Deny Entry to Salwar-Wearing Lecturers in Bajali

Tension prevailed at a college in Assam’s Bajali on Tuesday after students’ union denied entry to women lecturers who wore salwar suits to teach in the college.
The incident was reported at Nirmal Haloi College in Patacharkuchi where the students’ union denied entry to lecturers after they started wearing salwar-suits to college to teach the students, sources said.
The students’ union locked the entrance of the college preventing the lecturers to enter.
The lecturers were also prevented from entering classrooms and offices.
Further details awaited.
It may be mentioned that earlier in May, an order was passed from the Governor of Assam asking school teachers to follow a dress code.
The official order read, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by public at large.”
“Since a teacher is expected to be a example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the work place,” it added.
Moreover, the department of school education has also prescribed the dress code for teachers of all educational institutions. Accordingly,
Male teachers should attend their duties in appropriate Formal Attire only (Formal Shirt-Pant and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans etc.)
Female teachers should attend their duties in decent Salwar Suit/Saree/Mekhela- Chador and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans, Leggings etc.
Both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent cloths in sober colours, which should not look flashy. Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided. The above order shall be complied scrupulously by all concerned and any deviation from this may invite disciplinary action as per rules.