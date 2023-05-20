Assam: Dept Of School Education Introduces Dress Code For Teachers

Teachers in educational institutes in Assam will be required to follow a strict dress code which will include formal attire from now on, a new notification from the department of school education, government of Assam informed.
The order dated May 19 mentioned that some teachers of educational institutions were found to not follow a dress code that is deemed acceptable in public, instead choosing to wear casual attire to school premises.
In light of that, the order from the Governor of Assam asked teachers to follow a dress code. The official order read, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by public at large.”
“Since a teacher is expected to be a example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the work place,” it added.
Moreover, the department of school education has also prescribed the dress code for teachers of all educational institutions. Accordingly,
Male teachers should attend their duties in appropriate Formal Attire only (Formal Shirt-Pant and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans etc.)
Female teachers should attend their duties in decent Salwar Suit/Saree/Mekhela- Chador and not Casual Attire such as T-Shirt, Jeans, Leggings etc.
Both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest and decent cloths in sober colours, which should not look flashy. Casual and party apparel should be strictly avoided. The above order shall be complied scrupulously by all concerned and any deviation from this may invite disciplinary action as per rules.
Taking to Twitter, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu said, "There are some misgivings regarding dress code prescribed for school teachers. I am sharing the notification for clarity."