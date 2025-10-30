Assam College Teachers’ Association Demands Promotions, Plans Zubeen Garg Tribute

The Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) on Thursday held a press conference at its central office in Solapar,, where President Jayanta Baruah and Paragjyoti Mahanta addressed key issues concerning the teaching community and made a series of significant announcements.

In a heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg, the association announced that it will soon publish a biographical book on the life and journey of the celebrated singer.

ACTA further informed that it will hold an official discussion with Garima Garg shortly regarding the publication.

The association also resolved to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s birthday every year across all its 21 regional units, marking it as a cultural tribute to one of Assam’s most beloved figures.

Apart from these announcements, ACTA strongly raised its long-pending demand for timely promotions of college teachers, emphasizing that the due dates for promotions must be strictly followed.

The association reminded that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier assured college teachers that promotions would be granted soon after discussions with their representatives. However, even after five months, no progress has been seen.

“We urge the Chief Minister to honour his commitment and expedite the promotion process without further delay,” ACTA leaders said.

The association also demanded that all college teachers under fixed pay structures be granted basic pay at par with regular staff, terming the existing system “unjust and demoralising.”

Furthermore, ACTA highlighted that many newly established colleges in Assam still do not have permanent principals, creating serious administrative and academic gaps.

The association urged the government to take immediate steps to appoint regular principals and ensure stable leadership in these institutions.

