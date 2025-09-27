Dispur College Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Assam’s Music Icon Zubeen Garg

In a heartfelt gesture, Dispur College has paid a special tribute to Assam’s musical icon, Zubeen Garg. Since the day of the late artist’s demise, the college, under the leadership of Principal Dr. Nabajyoti Bora, has united professors, students, and staff to commemorate Zubeen Garg through soulful musical performances and renditions of his songs, reflecting their profound respect and admiration.

Additionally, a continuous lamp has been lit in memory of the legendary musician, serving as a lasting symbol of his enduring impact on Assam’s cultural landscape.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Principal emphasized keeping Zubeen Garg’s legacy alive at Dispur College. To inspire the younger generation, the college has dedicated a corner to the musician, recalling his fondness for social gatherings, which he often described as the essence of life. He urged students to channel their creativity to keep the spirit of the artist alive.

In addition, a dedicated “Zubeen Garg Room” has been inaugurated, and a life-size permanent photograph of the musician has been installed in the college campus, accompanied by his famous song “Mayabini”.

The event concluded with the college family paying emotional tribute to the “heart of Assam’s music” through renditions of "Mayabini", marking a solemn yet inspiring celebration of his life and contributions..

The ceremony was formally concluded by Ajit Prasad Sharma, Head of the Assamese Department at Dispur College.