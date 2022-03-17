Assam Company Launches Tea Named After Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy

An Assam-based startup, Aromia Tea, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "honour his valour and courage" in the face of Russian invasion.

The brand Zelenskyy’, a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wedenesday.

"The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn country. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," The director of the Aromica Tea, Ranjit Barua, said

The Ukraine president, "knowing fully well that victory is nowhere near", is still fighting.



"We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam teaheh further said.

The brew will be available for sale online, he added.

Russia, who is largest importer of Indian tea, had imported 34.09 mn kg of brew in 2021, according to Tea Board data.

Ukraine, on the other hand, imported 1.73 mn kg tea from India during the year.

Due to the ongoing war, tea planters and exporters have also expressed concern over their possible impact on shipments to Russia.

With the US having imposed sanctions on Russia, they fear that payments, which are usually in dollars, would get also get affected.

