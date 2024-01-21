Assam Cong Demands Judicial Probe on BJP Attack, Asserts No Fear of "BJP Goons"

In a statement, the Congress said, "BJP is extremely anxious at the success of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This has been stated by Congress repeatedly and very categorically. This is proved once again today when a group of BJP activists tried to attack senior Congress Leader Sri Jairam Ramesh. In yet another incident, BJP goons attacked Sri Bhupen Borah, President, APCC injuring him profoundly along with another Congress Cadre Sri Hridoy Das."