Assam Cong Demands Judicial Probe on BJP Attack, Asserts No Fear of "BJP Goons"

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has condemned the attacks on the party leaders by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists and warned that such crimes are not repeated in the future.
Reacting to the assault by the BJP during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ earlier on Sunday, the Assam Congress said that BJP is anxious on the success of the yatra.
In a statement, the Congress said, "BJP is extremely anxious at the success of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This has been stated by Congress repeatedly and very categorically. This is proved once again today when a group of BJP activists tried to attack senior Congress Leader Sri Jairam Ramesh. In yet another incident, BJP goons attacked Sri Bhupen Borah, President, APCC injuring him profoundly along with another Congress Cadre Sri Hridoy Das."
Meanwhile, the Congress has in the meantime filed a FIR at Jamugurihat Police Station.
The Congress further stated that the BJP government is hopelessly despaired at the popularity of Congress-sponsored BJNY and in this panic-driven situation, they tried to attack Jairam Ramesh in an attempt to sabotage the Yatra.
The Congress said, "Soteea MLA Padma HazarikA is suspected behind the cowardly attack. Therefore, we have no faith on the police enquiry instead we demand a judicial probe into the matter within 24 hours time given to the Government to book the culprits failing which party will have no option but to announce a series of protest programs."
Congress has further warned that the party is not scared of their hired goons. Their repeated effort and misadventures in derailing the Yatra has inspired the party cadres doubly which will ensure successful completion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, they said.
"We warn the Chief Minister of Assam to book the criminals involved immediately. This is nothing but an act of cowardly behaviour and we ask them to refrain from such misnomer in the future," the Congress further stated.