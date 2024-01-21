Congress Members Attacked, Vehicles Vandalized by Alleged BJP Workers in Nagaon

In similar incidents earlier today, APCC president Bhupen Borah sustained brutal injuries in a physical assault on him during the yatra in Sonitpur district. The APCC chief was reportedly attacked when Rahul Gandhi's vehicle passed through Jamugurihat in Sonitpur. According to the Assam Congress, Borah was allegedly assaulted by a group of “paid goons” of the BJP.

Prior to this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked during the yatra at Jamugurihat. The senior Congress leader shared a video of the yatra on social media and stated that his vehicle was attacked by men belonging to the BJP. He further accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the incident saying that it was his ‘doing’.