Congress Members Attacked, Vehicles Vandalized by Alleged BJP Workers in Nagaon

Several incidents of violence were reported during the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday.
According to information received, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly pelted stones and vandalized vehicles that were part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Laokhowa area of Nagaon.
Reportedly, the alleged BJP workers were heard chanting 'Jai Shri Ram’ and pelting stones at the vehicles during Gandhi’s rally till Nagaon’s Rupohi.
As per sources, a Congress worker identified as Sukur Ali has been grievously injured in the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Singimari Primary Health Centre.
Further on, several vehicles of Congress workers who were following Rahul Gandhi’s convoy and heading towards Kaliabor were also reportedly attacked by protestors.
Moreover, a large number of people carrying posters of 'Rahul Gandhi go back' and 'Anyaya Yatra' held a protest against the Congress leader in the Ambagan area earlier this evening, reports said. Protestors also displayed black flags and echoed 'Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Police forces were deployed across Nagaon to bring the violent situation under control.
In similar incidents earlier today, APCC president Bhupen Borah sustained brutal injuries in a physical assault on him during the yatra in Sonitpur district. The APCC chief was reportedly attacked when Rahul Gandhi's vehicle passed through Jamugurihat in Sonitpur. According to the Assam Congress, Borah was allegedly assaulted by a group of “paid goons” of the BJP.
Prior to this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked during the yatra at Jamugurihat. The senior Congress leader shared a video of the yatra on social media and stated that his vehicle was attacked by men belonging to the BJP. He further accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being behind the incident saying that it was his ‘doing’.