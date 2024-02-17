Assam Cong Expels Dadu Taye from Party A Day After Issuing Show Cause

A day after issuing a show cause notice, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expelled Golaghat District Congress President Dadu Taye from the party, official reports said on Saturday.
The directive was issued by APCC General Secretary Bipul Gogoi on orders of Bhupen Kumar Borah, the President of APCC.
"Hon'ble Assam PCC President, Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah, has expelled Shri Dadu Taye, Ex DCC President Golaghat, from the Indian National Congress party with immediate effect," read the order.
Taye's expulsion comes a day after he was removed from the post of District Congress President on Friday.
Reportedly, Taye was released from his duties following reports surfaced that he met and interacted with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Biswajit Phukan.
Bhupen Bora relieved Dadu Taye from his duties stating that "he should have taken the Congress into confidence before taking such a step and could have informed the higher authority".
In this regard, a show cause was also served to Taye asking him to reply within 72 hours as to why he should not be expelled from the party.