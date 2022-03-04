Assam: Cong Leader attacked during Poll Campaign

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Naiwritaa Joy Shukla was allegedly attacked by miscreants during a municipality poll campaign in Cachar district of Assam on Friday.

Shukla was campaigning in Sonai ward no 3 in Cachar.

Assam Congress alleged that the attackers were BJP workers.

According to the chairman of APCC media department Manjit Mahanta, Naiwritaa was attacked without any provocation and deaths threats were also given to her.

Taking to twitter, Naiwritaa said, “During my campaigning today in Sonai, Cachar I was attacked by BJP gundas. The goon asked me to Jai Shri Ram and when I told him it's Jai Sita Ram and Har Har Mahadev he attacked and then gave death threats. We will be never scared of such goons and we will always fight for the people.”