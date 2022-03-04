Assam: 7 fresh COVID-19 Cases detected

Assam on Friday reported 7 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 105. The positivity rate stood at 0.28 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 24 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 2,533 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup-R (2), Barpeta (1), Golaghat (1) and Jorhat (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,157 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,066. The recovery rate stood at 98.88 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.

