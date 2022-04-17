TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee To Visit Meghalaya On May 3

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting Meghalaya on May 3.

During his visit, Banerjee will hold meetings with party leaders of the state, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh informed.

It may be mentioned that the state Assembly elections in Meghalaya is scheduled for 2023.

In November last year, the TMC became the main opposition party in the Meghalaya Assembly

As many as 12 Congress MLAs including former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, defected from the party and joined the TMC .

A large number of workers and supporters in the northeastern region join the TMC after the party’s landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections held last year.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s appeal for oppositions to unite and remove the BJP from office has pushed her party to expand its base in Meghalaya, Tripura, Goa and Haryana.

