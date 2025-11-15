Assam Congress Alleges Organised Digital Attack Following Bihar Verdict

Following the National Democratic Alliance’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, a sudden spike in targeted social media attacks against Congress leaders in Assam has triggered political tension in the state.

From Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia to senior Congress figure Meera Barthakur, several leaders have found themselves at the receiving end of what appears to be a coordinated campaign aimed at trolling, spreading defamatory memes, and posting derogatory remarks.

Congress leaders allege that this pattern of online hostility intensified immediately after the Bihar election results were declared on Friday.

Many within the party believe the campaign is too organised and aggressive to be the work of ordinary users.

Senior Congress leader Meera Barthakur, issuing a sharp response on social media, described the attackers as “worse than physical abusers,” calling them digital rapists for their character-assassination attempts online.

She condemned the deliberate efforts to malign Congress leaders on social platforms, calling such acts “deeply deplorable and morally bankrupt.”

Political observers have also raised concerns. According to analysts, the scale and precision of the attacks suggest involvement of trained political operatives rather than random internet users.

“Such a systematic campaign cannot be carried out by ordinary people. Those behind it are likely workers of the BJP IT Cell.”

During a Facebook Live session, Meera Barthakur intensified her criticism, saying, “Right after the Bihar results, we see targeted attacks on Congress leaders in Assam. This is a direct assault on democratic values.”

Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia also denounced the digital intimidation. “Differences in politics are normal,” Saikia said. “But twisting personal information to humiliate opponents is completely unacceptable.”

Also Read: “Congress Will Form Govt. in 2026”—Debabrata Saikia Claims in Sivasagar