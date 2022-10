Assam: Congress Announce Candidates for Deori Autonomous Council Poll

The Congress party on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the Deori Autonomous Council Poll in Assam.

The party has announced 12 candidates for the 22-member council while the names of the remaining 10 candidates will be finalized and announced soon.

This was announced by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

The following are the candidates finalized for the poll:

Sontu Deuri, No. 1 Sadia constituency of Tinsukia district.

Ranjit Deuri, No. 2 Kundil constituency of Tinsukia district.

Khageswar Deuri, No. 3 Margherita constituency of Tinsukia district.

Soneswar Deuri, No. 5 Tengapani constituency of Sivasagar district.

Basanta Deuri, No. 6 Katiari constituency of Sivasagar district.

Keshab Deuri, No. 8 Jorhat constituency of Jorhat district.

Royal Deuri, No. 13 Bordoloni constituency of Dhemaji district.

Minu Deuri, No. 16 Bahpara constituency of Lakhimpur district.

Lakshmiprasad Deuri, No. 14 Gogamukh constituency of Dhemaji district.

Sarumoni Deuri, No. 12 Jonai constituency of Dhemaji district.