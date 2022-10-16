Assam Folk Culture Researcher Dr Nabin Chandra Sarma Passes Away

Prominent folk culture researcher Dr Nabin Chandra Sarma passed away due to old age on Sunday.

Dr Sarma, born in the year 1938 in Darrang district, was one of the pioneers of Assamese folk culture research.

He was also employed as professor of Folk Culture at Gauhati University. He was the author of several research books such as Asamiya Loka-Samskritar Abhas, among many others.

Dr Sarma was awarded the Sahitya Mahiyan Samman by the Asam Sahitya Sabha.

There is a shadow of mourning in the literary and cultural world of Assam.