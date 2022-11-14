Assam: Congress To Support Barak Valley Bandh on Nov 18

The Assam Congress working president and North Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said that the party would support the Barak Valley bandh, called by the Barak Democratic Front, on November 18.

The 12-hour bandh will be held to protest against the “indifferent attitude” of the state government towards the Bengalis, and its inaction against the perpetrators of the violence on non-tribals during a rally in Meghalaya’s Shillong on October 28.

Purkayastha said they would also extend their support to the bandh to protest against the alleged discrimination against the candidates of the valley during a recent exam for appointments in grade-III and grade-IV posts of the state government.