Assam Congress Chief Visits Flood-hit Barak, Plants Trees for Cause

Marking World Environment Day with a symbolic gesture, Assam Pradesh Congress President and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi led a tree-planting drive at the Silchar District Congress office today.

Advertisment

Accompanied by AICC General Secretary Prithviraj Sathe and MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Gogoi emphasised the urgent need for environmental conservation while also addressing pressing political and developmental concerns in the Barak Valley.

Following the tree plantation event, Gogoi strongly criticized the ruling BJP government, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of exploiting the Barak region solely for political gain. “Himanta Biswa Sarma is using Barak merely as a syndicate to collect funds through a few ministers, without any genuine development for the region,” said Gogoi.

He further alleged that the developmental initiatives started during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have been stalled under Sarma’s administration. “The political rivalry between Sarbananda and Himanta has resulted in the Barak Valley being deprived of its rightful progress,” he added.

In light of the recent devastating floods in the Barak region, Gaurav Gogoi visited Silchar yesterday to assess the situation firsthand. After inspecting several flood-affected areas and relief camps in Cachar district, Gogoi returned today to visit multiple relief shelters in Silchar city. He personally distributed essential food supplies to the flood victims residing in these camps, demonstrating the Congress party’s commitment to the welfare of affected communities.

After concluding his visit to Silchar’s relief centers, Gogoi departed for Guwahati to continue his engagements.