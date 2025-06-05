CM Sarma Flags Off Green Drive, Launches Eco-Friendly Portals

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a central celebration was organised by the Forest Department in Guwahati, alongside similar events across various regions. The event, held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, was graced by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

This year’s World Environment Day was observed under the global theme “Beat the Plastic, Save the World.” As part of the celebrations, a fleet of 129 vehicles was flagged off.

In a significant move to strengthen wildlife protection, arms and equipment were officially handed over to three battalions of the Assam Forest Protection Force. Additionally, a new digital portal was launched, marking a step forward in the department’s tech-driven environmental initiatives.

The venue also hosted an exhibition showcasing various species of plants, highlighting the importance of biodiversity and afforestation.

Chief Minister Sarma also announced a new digital portal where individuals can upload images of saplings planted in their mothers’ names. Users will be able to update the portal with the saplings’ growth progress over time.

He further noted that while the central government had set a target of planting 7 million saplings last year, Assam surpassed the goal by planting over 9 million.

Another portal powered by artificial intelligence has been introduced to monitor forest degradation and illegal activities. This system will allow the department to receive real-time updates on deforestation and encroachments.

The CM also addressed the issue of single-use plastics, stating that 500 ml plastic bottles are now rarely seen in the market. He said that efforts are underway to convert waste into biofuel, although challenges remain in scaling up one-litre biofuel production. Many young entrepreneurs from Assam are involved in this sector, and discussions are ongoing with Oil India to support these initiatives.

Biofuel plants are being planned in five locations, including Tinsukia, Guwahati, and Dibrugarh, as part of a sustainable waste-to-energy effort.

Addressing concerns about forest staff shortages, the Chief Minister clarified that there hasn’t been a decline in workforce numbers. Instead, he pointed out that management inefficiencies are the key challenges that need addressing.

Caste Census 2027: CM Bats for Ethnic Self-Expression

While commenting on the upcoming 2027 caste census, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that the recognition of ethnic identities would be a positive and inclusive step for the state. He noted that such recognition would particularly benefit Assamese Muslims and communities in the Barak Valley.

He added that the Muslim community had been seeking the opportunity to officially record their distinct ethnic identities. With the new provisions, Muslims will be able to register their ethnicities, and similarly, people from the Barak Valley will also have the right to record their specific ethnic identities.

This development is seen as a significant step towards acknowledging and respecting the diverse cultural identities within Assam.

