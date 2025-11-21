Assam Congress Chief Vows to Be ‘Watchman of Assamese Nationality’

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Friday took a public pledge to uphold the values championed by the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, positioning himself as a guardian of Assamese identity at a time when the state continues to grapple with deepening social and political fault lines.

In a video message released by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gogoi, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, delivered a carefully worded vow that blended cultural sentiment with unmistakable political messaging.

“From today, I will be the watchman of Assamese nationality,” Gogoi said, asserting that peace, harmony, and equal respect for every caste, creed, and religion would anchor his idea of Bor Asom (Greater Assam). His pledge took a direct swipe at divisive forces, promising resistance against “casteist and communal” elements that, he said, aim to inject fear and hatred into society.

Gogoi further committed to raising his voice “without fear” on issues concerning Assam’s interests, protecting the state’s fragile ecology, and standing with the marginalised. The pledge ended with a deeply personal invocation: “Joi Zubeen da.”

For the Congress, still trying to reclaim ideological ground in Assam, Gogoi’s pledge is more than symbolism. The APCC, in its statement, framed the commitment as part of a larger effort to defend the state’s cultural integrity and revive Zubeen Garg’s vision of unity in diversity — a vision many feel is under threat in today’s polarised climate.