Assam Congress Forms 12-Member Committee To Overlook Delimitation Process

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah on Wednesday constituted a 12-member committee to overlook the delimitation process of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.

The committee was formed with the aim of keeping a vigilant eye on the delimitation process after the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the delimitation process as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

According to reports, the committee will be headed by Congress Legislative Party’s Deputy Leader Rakibul Hussain.

Moreover, Pranati Phukan has been given charge as the Convener, while Bipul Gogoi will be the Coordinator.

Other members of the committee are MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, MP Abdul Khaleque, Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Basanta Das, Ram Prasad Sharma, Dwijen Sharma and Durga Bhumij.

It may be noted that earlier this month, ECI had initiated the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.

The census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.