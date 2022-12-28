Assam Congress Forms 12-Member Committee To Overlook Delimitation Process

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah on Wednesday constituted a 12-member committee to overlook the delimitation process of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.
The committee was formed with the aim of keeping a vigilant eye on the delimitation process after the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiated the delimitation process as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.
According to reports, the committee will be headed by Congress Legislative Party’s Deputy Leader Rakibul Hussain.
Moreover, Pranati Phukan has been given charge as the Convener, while Bipul Gogoi will be the Coordinator.
Other members of the committee are MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, MP Abdul Khaleque, Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Basanta Das, Ram Prasad Sharma, Dwijen Sharma and Durga Bhumij.
It may be noted that earlier this month, ECI had initiated the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.
The census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.
Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue complete ban on the creation of new administrative units, w.e.f. January 1, 2023 till the completion of the delimitation exercise in the state.
As mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures (2001) will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the state.
Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India.
The Commission will design and finalise its own guidelines and methodology for the purpose of delimiting the constituencies.
During the delimitation exercise, the Commission will keep in mind the physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facility of communication, public convenience and as far as practicable, the constituencies will be kept as geographically compact areas.