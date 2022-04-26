Assam: Officer Allegedly Abuse Constable, TMPK Demand Justice

The union members of the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) staged demonstrations at the premises of the Bihpuria Police Station in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Tuesday.

The protesters demanded the immediate removal of Officer-in-Charge (OC) Utpal Bora from his post for allegedly abusing police constable Premadhar Narah.

According to reports, on Monday, Narah had alleged that he had been physically and mentally abused by Utpal Bora at the police station.

Protesting members of the TMPK has appealed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to look into the matter and take action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the constable has been reserve-closed as of now.

Investigation is underway by the department into the matter.

