Assam Congress Demands to Release Flood Relief Funds

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has staged a demonstration programme at New Delhi on Tuesday demanding flood relief fund from the Centre.

The Congress leaders including state President Bhupen Borah staged the protest in front of All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarter in Delhi.

The protestors alleged that the state government was not prepared for flood management system. “The Chief Minister scolded the Deputy Commissioners on camera was just for TRP. The chief minister should make public the list of funds released for the flood-affected districts,” said Bhupen Borah.

He further alleged that the embankments have not been built as the bills of contractors have not been released for which the common public have to suffer due to the floods.

As many as 11 people have died in floods and landslides in the past 24 hours, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Monday. The flood situation in Assam has remained critical with nearly 42 lakh people in over 30 districts affected by it.

The toll in the ongoing flood and landslides in Assam crossed 70 on Monday, with the dead including two policemen. One of the officer in-charge of a police station in Nagaon district had gone to help marooned people but was swept away.

Nearly half of the 42 lakh people impacted by the Assam floods are from the four western districts- Barpeta, Baksa, Goalpara and Kamrup. Around twenty-one per cent of the total area in Barpeta is under flood.