Assam Congress Establishes Quick Response Team Amid Leadership Exodus

Following a recent exodus of its leaders, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has taken proactive steps by constituting a Quick Response Team (QRT) to swiftly address potential conflicts or controversies.
In an official directive from Bipul Gogoi, APCC General Secretary (Organization), it was revealed that the formation of the QRT was in accordance with the wishes of Pawan Khera, Chairperson of the Media Department, AICC.
Bhupen Kumar Borah, President of Assam PCC, oversaw the establishment of this team. The primary objective of the QRT is to offer immediate input during critical situations until the party formulates a comprehensive response, narrative, or counter-narrative. Gogoi emphasized the need for the team to act promptly under directive guidance and to furnish essential insights on pertinent state matters to both the APCC and AICC.
The Quick Response Team comprises eight members, including Bharat Narah, MLA; Pranatee Phukan, Ex-Minister and Vice President of APCC; Shibamoni Bora, MLA; Nabajyoti Talukdar, Vice President of APCC; Deep Bayan, President of APCSD; Mira Borthakur Goswami, President of APMC; Gopal Sarma, General Secretary of the Media Department, APCC; and Abdul Aziz, Spokesperson of APCC.
Recent events saw two MLAs, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das, lending their support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. This move follows a pattern, as previously, two other MLAs had also extended their support to the state government.
Conversely, several Congress leaders, including a former minister and the former president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, defected to the BJP. Additionally, on February 20, a former leader of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) resigned from the Congress party, citing personal reasons for his departure.