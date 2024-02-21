Manipur Student's Union President Abducted
The president of the All Manipur Student’s Union (AMSU), Kongbrailatpam Haridev Sharma, along with a student leader, was reportedly abducted by unknown armed individuals at the Manipur University gate in the afternoon on Tuesday.
According to reports, the whereabouts of the president are still unknown, but the other student leader was released in Phayeng village of Imphal West district later in the afternoon. The two student leaders were abducted when they were returning home from a meeting at Manipur University.
Meanwhile, nine prominent women's organizations along with AMSU have jointly demanded the immediate release of the student leader without any preconditions.
Th. Devi, Convenor of All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Samaj (NUPI SAMAJ), informed the press that there is information suggesting that the AMSU president was allegedly kidnapped by cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P).
However, the outfit has not yet claimed responsibility for the incident.
It's noteworthy that UNLF-P is currently engaged in peace talks with both the central and state governments.
The organizations urging the immediate release of the abducted president include the All Manipur Student’s Association (AMSU), Manipur Chanura Leisem Marup (Macha Leima), The Thoubal District United Women’s Development Organisation (Thoubal IMA), Apunba Nupi Lup (ANUL), Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL), All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Samaj (NUPI SAMAJ), All Manipur Tammi Cjingmi Apunba Lupi Lup (Tammi Chingmi), Eramdam Enat Chanura Loinasinglon (EECHAL), Nongchup Imphal Palem Ima Apunba Nupi Lup (NIMPAL), and Nongpok Leingak Apunba Nupi Lup (NLANL).