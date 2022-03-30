Assam Congress Exudes Confidence In Retaining RS Seat

Assam Congress has exuded confidence in retaining the Rajya Sabha seat in the state, which will go to polls tomorrow (Thursday).

Former state Congress President Ripun Bora is seeking re-election as the Opposition parties' joint candidate for the lone seat that they are contesting.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said, "We want to iterate that we have full support of 43 MLAs and our candidate will emerge victorious."

In the 126-member state Assembly, there 27 MLAs from the Congress, 15 from AIUDF and one from the CPI (M) while there is an Independent legislator (of Raijor Dal).

Notably, one of Congress’ MLA, Sashi Kanta Das, has promised to support the rival NDA candidates as he was recently suspended.

The two seats will go to polls tomorrow. The voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm and counting will be held the same day at 5 pm.

Further, Saikia said that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will also support Bora as the joint candidate of the Opposition parties.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, who was present at the press meet, said, "We will ensure victory of Ripun Bora and defeat any conspiracy of the ruling alliance."

Saikia said the CPI(M) MLA could not be present at the press conference as he had some urgent work at the party office.

Bora, who also addressing the press meet, said he was confident of retaining his seat.

"This is an ideological war. Our victory will mean win of democracy and secularism," he said.

The other seat which fell vacant was held by his party colleague Ranee Narah.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP-led coalition government has fielded Pabitra Margherita (BJP) and Rwngra Narzary (UPPL) for the two seats.

The ruling NDA has 79 members in the Assembly with 63 from BJP, nine from AGP and seven from the UPPL.

While the BPF, which has three MLAs, is still yet to enter into an alliance with the NDA formally but for now has lent its support.

From Assam, there are seven Rajya Sabha seats. Three of them are held by the BJP and one by its alliance partner AGP. An independent member holds another seat.

Also Read: Man Stabs Wife To Death In Assam's Mariani