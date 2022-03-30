Man Stabs Wife To Death In Assam's Mariani

A woman in Assam’s Mariani was allegedly stabbed to death by her own husband on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the accused husband, identified as Lakshmiram Karmakar, stabbed his wife with a machete, resulting in her death.

Police said that the accused tried to bury his wife after committing the crime to erase all evidence but the neighbours intervened after noticing him. Later, they called the police.

Upon reaching the crime scene, police recovered the dead body and arrested Karmakar immediately.

Meanwhile, locals accused Karmakar of being abusive towards his wife and also claimed he used to assault her quite often.

Further investigation is on to trace if he was assisted by anyone else to commit the crime.

