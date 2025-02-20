Assam Congress Faction Pushes for Leadership Change, Returns Empty-Handed from Delhi

A faction within the Assam Congress is demanding the removal of state president Bhupen Borah and the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi in his place.

The group, reportedly led by Congress leaders who lost in the last Assembly elections and some inactive party members, has been pushing for the leadership change.

A delegation headed by Praneshwar Basumatary and Ghana Buragohain camped in Delhi for several days, seeking an audience with the Congress high command. They carried a memorandum signed by 26 party leaders to present their demands.

However, despite their extended stay, no senior Congress leader granted them a meeting. Left disappointed, the delegation had to return on Wednesday without a response from the leadership.

