"Forget Katrina Kaif, Explain Your Wife’s Links": Assam BJP to Gaurav Gogoi

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, demanding answers to 12 explosive questions concerning his wife Elizabeth Colborne’s citizenship status, alleged connections with Pakistan, and potential foreign influence. The BJP accused Gogoi of dodging real issues and making "illogical rebuttals" like comparing Elizabeth to "Tiger Zinda Hai’s Katrina Kaif."
BJP’s pointed questions to Gogoi include:
- Why has your wife, Elizabeth Colborne, not acquired Indian citizenship even after 12 years of marriage?
- Under which passport do your children, Maya and Kabir, travel—Indian or British?
- Has Elizabeth ever met or maintained contact with any official from the Pakistani government? Will you dare to disclose this information?
- Did Elizabeth play any role in formulating pro-Pakistan policies while working as an aide to U.S. Senator Tom Udall?
- Has Elizabeth had any associations with individuals or organizations linked to George Soros? Will you make these details public?
- While in Pakistan, did Elizabeth meet any individuals or groups involved in anti-India activities?
- During her visa application for India, did Elizabeth reveal her past connections with any Pakistani organizations?
- Does Elizabeth’s brother-in-law have ties with Christian organizations, and have these organizations provided any support to you in any capacity?
- Will you disclose full details of your meetings with the Pakistan High Commission?
- Did you inform the Government of India or the Congress party about your meetings with the Pakistan High Commission?
- What was the real motive behind the parliamentary questions you raised regarding the Indian Army after your meeting with the Pakistan High Commission?
- Has your NGO, Farm 2 Food, received any financial assistance from George Soros or Christian organizations?
With these serious allegations in the spotlight, the BJP has challenged Gaurav Gogoi to come clean and provide clear, transparent answers to the people of Assam and India.
Earlier, responding to allegations by the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and her alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI, MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday dismissed the claims as baseless and unproven. However, he recalled an incident from 2017 in Madhya Pradesh, where the state ATS arrested Dhruv Saxena and 11 others from the BJP IT cell for their alleged links with ISI. "ISI hasn’t been able to enter Congress, but it has already entered the BJP party. Though Saxena was arrested by ATS, no further action was initiated against him," he said.
Further attacking the BJP, he questioned the government’s decision in 2016 to allow Pakistani intelligence officials access to India’s top air force base in Pathankot following a terror attack. "It was the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi," he remarked. Criticizing the ruling party’s political approach, he added, "These are allegations that will continue, but people have expectations from politicians. If we keep indulging in dirty politics, what message are we sending to the people? Congress focuses on education, economic, health, and societal policies, not on dirty politics."
Gogoi also mentioned Congress’s efforts in organizing forums for discussions on foreign policies, stating, "I can show how leaders from the BJP have also participated in that forum. If the BJP has time for such dirty politics, they may continue it."
In a lighthearted comment on the political controversy surrounding his wife, he jokingly referred to her as Katrina Kaif from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai.
Addressing the continuous political attacks against him, he asserted, "The entire BJP ecosystem is after me, but I am not afraid, nor will I abandon my party. I am the son of Tarun Gogoi."
