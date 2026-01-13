Assam Congress Holds CM Sarma To 'Corruption Before 2021' Remark, Demands Apology

Assam Congress spokesperson Barnali Phukan, in a social media post said that the grand old party always stands with the emotions of the people. Phukan questioned chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whether he would apologize before the people regarding various irregularities during the BJP rule in the state.

The Congress spokesperson, referring to the political storm over new inductee Rejaul Karim Sarkar’s comments, said that senior party leaders like Debabrata Saikia and state president Gaurav Gogoi made him apologize to the people. She went on to hold the Assam chief minister on his own comments saying they implied there was large-scale corruption in government jobs during the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government before 2021.

Phukan said, “Rejaul Karim has, in the meantime, apologized for his comments. However, when will you apologize? Due to the rampant corruption under your government, many Assamese youths are jobless. Many of them have had to move out of the state in search of jobs, facing severe hardships. We have also had reports of many Assamese youths being killed outside the state.”

“Congress is always with the people of Assam. Congress party is honest and senior leaders like Debabrata Saikia and Gaurav Gogoi made Rejaul Karim apologize. However, you have said yourself that during Sarbananda Sonowal’s government, there was rampant corruption regarding government jobs. We have been saying the same. However, those who were involved in the corrupt practices, still roam the streets freely. We have not found any reports anywhere of the perpetrators being arrested. As such, you should apologize to the people of Assam,” she added.

She further said, “The people of Assam did not make you the chief minister to spread false allegations on the Congress. They made you the guardian of Assam, but instead of acting as a guardian, you started acting like a king and only thought about benefitting your family. You never thought about the people of Assam. During your government, your own leader Indrani Tahbildar was embroiled in a job scam and later she died. Moreover, those leaders of your party who were involved in her death also did not face any repercussions.”

“So, the furore you created regarding some misplaced comments of Rejaul Karim, the people of Assam know that Congress is with the people. It does not matter how much you try to malign the Congress, the people are ready to reply to it. As such, you cannot play with the people any longer. They are awakened and are ready to get you out of your seat,” a confident Phukan further added.

Notably, Rejaul Karim Sarkar had clarified during a later visit to Bongaigaon that his statements had been widely misinterpreted. “I never intended what some people are making it out to mean,” he said. “I spoke about building a greater Assam, from Sadiya to Dhubri and from Barak to Brahmaputra, where every community lives in harmony and peace. My message has always been unity and coordination, not division.”

Sarkar added that his comments had been taken out of context and used to create a political narrative against him. “The BJP and CM are trying to divide districts and communities. We must stop this destructive politics and work together to build a stronger Assam under the Congress leadership of Gaurav Gogoi,” he said.

He further emphasised his commitment to secular values, noting, “If I had any divisive intention, I would not have joined a party with a historic legacy of secularism. I stand for peace, unity, and development across Assam.”

